Amin Adel

36 DAYS OF TYPE 2021 | letters pack 1

Amin Adel
Amin Adel
  • Save
36 DAYS OF TYPE 2021 | letters pack 1 design letters typography type 36 days 2021
Download color palette

Some letters with different experimental styles 01

Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123519023/36-Days-of-Type-Experimental-Typography-2021

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Amin Adel
Amin Adel

More by Amin Adel

View profile
    • Like