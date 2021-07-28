Vineet Savio Boyle

TalentXO homepage redesign - ✨10 Minute challenge✨

TalentXO is an online job listing portal for creative professionals.

When I visited the website I felt the landing page architecture could be further streamlined. I challenged myself to quickly come up with an visual overhaul to:
1. Easily navigate the website.
2. Increase registration numbers by giving Sign Up more priority, whilst also giving users the options to browse without registering.

You can find the current website on: www.talentxo.com

Check it out and let me know what you think could be done better.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
