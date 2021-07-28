After feeling fed up by current political efforts to police the woman’s body, I created this illustration in response.

Hidden Invaders is inspired by the Japanese woodblock print, “Kamisuki (髪梳き)” by Kotondo, which gazes on a woman’s naked body. A common theme in art (and marketing) and another reflection of the patriarchy gazing, policing, or controlling a woman’s body as it pleases. I wanted to turn the gaze back on them.