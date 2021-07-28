Trending designs to inspire you
Adverse Possession: when a person claims unconsented ownership over someone else’s land.
This term inspired this illustration along with a photo taken by Anna Boyiazis of girls in Zanzibar learning to swim despite cultural resistance. Until they began teaching them, this region had the highest rate of drownings in the world. Through education, they are empowering them and saving their lives.