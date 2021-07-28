Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ash Wilson

Adverse Possession

Ash Wilson
Ash Wilson
  • Save
Adverse Possession mixedmedia illustrator design vector illustration
Download color palette

Adverse Possession: when a person claims unconsented ownership over someone else’s land.

This term inspired this illustration along with a photo taken by Anna Boyiazis of girls in Zanzibar learning to swim despite cultural resistance. Until they began teaching them, this region had the highest rate of drownings in the world. Through education, they are empowering them and saving their lives.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Ash Wilson
Ash Wilson

More by Ash Wilson

View profile
    • Like