Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valentina Golovatskaia

Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts

Valentina Golovatskaia
Valentina Golovatskaia
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Logo Collection (July 2021) branding concepts design concept vector branding logo minimal concept art
Download color palette
  1. 27D91E44-2ACB-45F7-AD28-7F944ECAFBC8.jpeg
  2. D0E14613-329F-40D3-B7A0-699D78219781.jpeg
  3. EC7410F6-F184-4D9B-A363-47A112E2F5F0.jpeg
  4. 37F46E7C-E3AA-43B0-9563-66CCF2CB02A5.png
  5. F1C1DE12-9328-401B-B565-63D646BD316A.png
  6. 278F08FF-D960-4A02-A991-164CB170BD9E.jpeg
  7. 9D0385E7-0702-4454-A8B5-FEB0A001D46B.png

All my concepts for today, 3 with the iPad (Vectornator), and 4 with Figma on PC. Which logos are you like? Write on the comments

I’m open to a new opportunity, DM me to know my background experience. See you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Valentina Golovatskaia
Valentina Golovatskaia
UI/UX, websites, branding, illustration for your business
Hire Me

More by Valentina Golovatskaia

View profile
    • Like