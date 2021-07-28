Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration - Wild Hair Alaska

Custom illustration for Wild Hair Alaska, a hair product for the adventurous girl. Ultimately, there was to be a different illustration for each hair type; a red fox for curly hair, a gray wolf for gray hair, etc. While it never game to fruition, the artwork that was completed here as shown was super fun!

