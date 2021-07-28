Mariana WA

User Profile for Atomic Habits Inspired App

User Profile for Atomic Habits Inspired App pastel pink low contrast simpleui habits gradient mobile app ux vector design de graphic design ui
An app to track achievements loosely based on the Atomic Habits principles :)

Design — Adobe XD
Gradient — Mesh Gradient

#DailyUI

