Horizon landing page

This is a landing page to promote the horizon mobile app.

My role : UX/UI designer

Timeline : 20 days

Context : Horizon is an a startup developing an app to connect childeren in need with

other people around the world who are welling to sponsor their education that doesn't cost much in most of the countries where children are facing challenges to go to school. The main mission of horizon is to connect these childeren with sponsors and maintain a close connection between them, human and cultural connection. Horinzon partenered with many association and NGOs around the world to reach the goal of changing the life of children in need.

skills :

- User research

- Benchmarking

- Digital marketing

- UX design

- UI design

