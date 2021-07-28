navaneetha kannan

Admin Panel Dashboard Concept

Concept work of a Admin panel dashboard that can keep track of work progress and schedules.
Software Used : Designed using Figma and Animated using After Effects.
Color Palette : I used monotonous color (Shades of blue) to keep the design simple and crisp.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
