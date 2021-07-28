Praveen S

Music Production & Services Website Landing Page

Nowadays "everybody wants to become a music producer".
This Web UI is mainly focused on helping music producers. Ghost producing has existed in the industry for years. There are so many artists who do not make their own music and do not write their own lyrics. They just do what they do best: perform!
This platform would help them with ghost production services, provide free materials for beginners and also lets Ghost producers connect with artists and help them with live sessions and tutorials.
