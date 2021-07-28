Kat Tongues Bubblegum

For this project, I needed to create a unique cat-related brand and logo using no more than three colors, as well as two bumper stickers, a button, and a t-shirt design. I decided to create a brand of bubblegum called Kat Tongues with a bubble cat as its logo. The brand is aimed at elementary school kids, so I tried to pick a color scheme that popped, while seeming friendly and gender neutral. I managed to squeeze in a fourth color by allowing the background color to shine through in certain parts of the design.

