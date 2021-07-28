Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Terran Washington

invenergy 2020 Impact Report

Terran Washington
Terran Washington
Hire Me
  • Save
invenergy 2020 Impact Report branding graphic design lineart vector illustration annualreport
Download color palette

Annual report cover art for Breakout.studio.
Big love and thanks to Jenn and Leah. Please follow Breakout.studio. Lots of great work being produced by them.

Will share more work from the annual soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Terran Washington
Terran Washington
Product illustrator at Coinbase✏️
Hire Me

More by Terran Washington

View profile
    • Like