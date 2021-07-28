Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Identity Card Design for a loyal customer, Stellar Power & Electronics. I hope I didn't go over board with the honey comb pattern (silent panic). Still need to work on the back cover so that the test is able to show better