Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fauzi Ilham

Redesign Pixel Website

Fauzi Ilham
Fauzi Ilham
  • Save
Redesign Pixel Website
Download color palette

Learn and practice about UX Psychology.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Fauzi Ilham
Fauzi Ilham

More by Fauzi Ilham

View profile
    • Like