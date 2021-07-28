Graphic iotas

Bi-Fold Brochure

Graphic iotas
Graphic iotas
  • Save
Bi-Fold Brochure graphiciotas flyerdesign flyer graphicdesigner graphicdesign brochure brochures brochuredesign bifoldbrochuredesign bifoldbrochure bifold
Download color palette

Convey your message successfully with brochures. Organize your message and thoughts in large panels that make it easy for the reader to navigate. Printed on a variety of paper choices and professionally finished with creasing and folding.

It's Also known as the half fold, a bi-folded brochure is a sheet folded directly in half. Folded in just one place, it cleanly divides the brochure into two parts.

#bifold #bifoldbrochure #bifoldbrochuredesign #brochure_design #brochuresdesign #brochures #brochure #brochuredesign #graphicdesign #flyer #graphicdesigner #graphiciotas

Graphic iotas
Graphic iotas

More by Graphic iotas

View profile
    • Like