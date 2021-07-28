Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Travel

Business Travel custom cruises travel experts motion graphics web development iconography ux design enterprise vacation case study bold corporate business travel travel solutions branding travel web design agency digital agency web design animation
TravelStore approached our digital agency looking for a complete overhaul of an outdated and text heavy website. Management was looking for a digital transformation and an industry-leading web product. The key areas of focus were as follows:

• Strengthen the overall brand perception and credibility
• Establish a cleaner content hierarchy
• Engage TravelStore's key user groups with relevant content
• Create stronger messaging
• Include clear calls to action to increase conversion
• Leverage the brand's unique selling points

This was a large-scale enterprise website that was conceived, designed, and developed from scratch. The new website experience is a dramatic improvement and provides TravelStore with the cutting-edge marketing tool they were seeking. In fact, TravelStore has already begun attracting new corporate business opportunities thanks to the new experience.

Enterprise Identity, Web Design, Development & UX Systems

