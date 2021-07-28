Business Travel

TravelStore approached our digital agency looking for a complete overhaul of an outdated and text heavy website. Management was looking for a digital transformation and an industry-leading web product. The key areas of focus were as follows:

• Strengthen the overall brand perception and credibility

• Establish a cleaner content hierarchy

• Engage TravelStore's key user groups with relevant content

• Create stronger messaging

• Include clear calls to action to increase conversion

• Leverage the brand's unique selling points

This was a large-scale enterprise website that was conceived, designed, and developed from scratch. The new website experience is a dramatic improvement and provides TravelStore with the cutting-edge marketing tool they were seeking. In fact, TravelStore has already begun attracting new corporate business opportunities thanks to the new experience.