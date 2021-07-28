Business Travel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TravelStore approached our digital agency looking for a complete overhaul of an outdated and text heavy website. Management was looking for a digital transformation and an industry-leading web product. The key areas of focus were as follows:
• Strengthen the overall brand perception and credibility
• Establish a cleaner content hierarchy
• Engage TravelStore's key user groups with relevant content
• Create stronger messaging
• Include clear calls to action to increase conversion
• Leverage the brand's unique selling points
This was a large-scale enterprise website that was conceived, designed, and developed from scratch. The new website experience is a dramatic improvement and provides TravelStore with the cutting-edge marketing tool they were seeking. In fact, TravelStore has already begun attracting new corporate business opportunities thanks to the new experience.