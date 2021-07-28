Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steven Marshal
Artisticore

Habanero Sauce- Packaging Design

Steven Marshal
Artisticore
Steven Marshal for Artisticore
Hire Us
  • Save
Habanero Sauce- Packaging Design vector graphic design icon logo typography design illustration branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

HABANERO sauce is a delight to have in your kitchen, passion fruit is a must try in your daily meals.

Don't forget to press the "L" button to like and don't forget to give us feedback below so we can get a different view from all of you.

Share your thoughts about the color and concept in comments below!

___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at agency@artisticore.com

Stay tuned with our updates at
Website | Facebook | Instagram

To make your packaging stand out on the shelf visit www.artisticore.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Artisticore
Artisticore
Graphic design agency with an aesthetic sense of creativity
Hire Us

More by Artisticore

View profile
    • Like