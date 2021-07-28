Trending designs to inspire you
Working on an eCommerce website for an Italian food delivery company. It's key to ensure the company can deliver to your area, so I've put the postcode checker centre stage on the homepage, then repeated it further down the page so it can't be missed. Loving the colour palette of sage, charcoal and palest greige.