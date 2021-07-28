Smart Home System App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an application for Smart Home system. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you. Add new devices with a few simple steps. Remotely control and check the status of devices.
Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.
Press L to show some love 😍
I'm always open for new projects!
Send me a message: designs.sn3@gmail.com