Music instrument landing page

✋ HI!

This is the concept that I have created during the course in the Gorbunov Bureau School. The main aim was to help the music chain to sell the DJ`s machine.

I followed the structure of the successful landing page:
1. Overview. Revial what this page about and visition should spend time here
2. Prove beneficial action. Tell why it is worth buying a product
3. Work with objections. Remove questions from a potential buyer
4. Sell of the product. All delivery conditions, promotions and price

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

😎Subscribe for other socials: Instagram | Behance

Thanks for watching!

