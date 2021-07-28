Music instrument landing page

✋ HI!

This is the concept that I have created during the course in the Gorbunov Bureau School. The main aim was to help the music chain to sell the DJ`s machine.

I followed the structure of the successful landing page:

1. Overview. Revial what this page about and visition should spend time here

2. Prove beneficial action. Tell why it is worth buying a product

3. Work with objections. Remove questions from a potential buyer

4. Sell of the product. All delivery conditions, promotions and price

Thanks for watching!