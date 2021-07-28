Hanging by a String - Vicki Ling

Trending designs to inspire you
In the series ‘Hanging by a String’, Vicki explores the feeling of insecurity brought forth from the potential catastrophes of modern life. Contemporary lifestyles tend to obscure various crises that spontaneously erupt, from privacy invasions to public health issues and from climate change to personal emotional disorders, etc. She is interested in surfacing that sense of tension and insecurity and raise these issues to our collective consciousness.