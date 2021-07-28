Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We designed for you premium quality and modern Free Dl Flyer Mockup, which allow you to showcase Dl flyer designs for presentation via smart-object layer.

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Download Free Flyer Mockup

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
