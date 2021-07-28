Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caitlin Smith

Spaceman Tamagotchi

Caitlin Smith
Caitlin Smith
  • Save
Spaceman Tamagotchi coding html5 game design space illustration vector adobe animate adobe fresco graphic design animation
Download color palette

This project required me to create a Tamagotchi-inspired environment with one finished interactive animation as practice for HTML5 coding and animating in Adobe Animate. Clicking the three buttons causes the spaceman to fight a sardine tin, daydream about being a hero, and take a snuggly nap.

See the final animation and my process on Behance!

Caitlin Smith
Caitlin Smith

More by Caitlin Smith

View profile
    • Like