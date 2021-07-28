Stina Ovaskainen

CareDogs - partnership social posts

CareDogs - partnership social posts instagram motion design uk charity dog charity caredogs branding social media social
CareDogs a lovely charity in the UK needed a set of social post assets to promote a new course they were doing in partnership with Canine Out Of Ten. This is one of the motion ones for the set, aimed at Instagram stories.

The full set I designed had both 1:1 which work well for the feed and 9:16 which are better for stories. To give the copy and images more focus I went slower with the motion than I usually would.

