CareDogs - partnership social posts

CareDogs a lovely charity in the UK needed a set of social post assets to promote a new course they were doing in partnership with Canine Out Of Ten. This is one of the motion ones for the set, aimed at Instagram stories.
The full set I designed had both 1:1 which work well for the feed and 9:16 which are better for stories. To give the copy and images more focus I went slower with the motion than I usually would.