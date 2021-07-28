Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yulya Nikulina

Vegetarian meat logo

Yulya Nikulina
Yulya Nikulina
  • Save
Vegetarian meat logo usagram followforfollowback logocreation logoconcept logomark logodesinger logohunt meat vegan logobussines logobucket logopromotion logobold logopresentations logoportfolio logotype logodesigns marketing minimal modern
Download color palette

Thanks for watching it!
Challenge logos 3/30

CONTACT:
Email: inogon1234@gmail.com

_______________________________

#modern #minimal #marketing #logodesigns #logotype #logoportfolio #logopresentations #logobold #logopromotion #logobucket #logobussines #vegan #meat #logohunt #logodesigns #logodesinger #logomark #logoconcept #logocreation #followforfollowback #usagram #canadagram #logo #art #branding #brandidentity

C099227bb59219d2253e4b8b9b45ce36
Rebound of
Lion
By Artnivora Studio
Yulya Nikulina
Yulya Nikulina

More by Yulya Nikulina

View profile
    • Like