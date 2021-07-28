Thrifty Pedia - thfirt shop mobile apps

nowadays where lifestyle is important in social circles but for some people that lifestyle is too expensive so they decide to buy the same thing but at a cheaper price by thrift. So thtifty pedia is a mobile application where users can sell or buy thrift (used but still in good condition), charity (auction items for charity), vintage (old goods), and garage sale (from well-known brands that are not sold out).

many people will be interested in this application because the price is much cheaper but the goods are the same, the goods are limited so who can get it fast and it will make users buy immediately knowing that these goods are limited, as well as to meet people's lifestyle standards.

let me know your feedback, thank you.

Email - jovankaazzahra@gmail.com

linkdln - www.linkedin.com/in/jovankazhr

instagram -@jovanakaleen