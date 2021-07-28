House of plants

Trending designs to inspire you
I started a plant an online plant shop during the pandemic. The business, though not super profitable yet has been super therapeutic. I've been experimenting alot with different kinds of illustration style for our social and it has been own exploring again. I used texture from true grit supply.