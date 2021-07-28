Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trevor Kinkade

6-54th SFAB HSC

Trevor Kinkade
Trevor Kinkade
6-54th SFAB HSC design 54th sfab 54 sfab sfab army logo united states army military design shield star maintenance wrench dagger sword american patch crest logo army military
It's been three years since I left the Army, and I'm honored that units still ask me to design for them.

This piece is for the 6-54th SFAB HSC, a maintenance unit based in Illinois. The design is a classic crest combining a wrench & sword which represents both maintenance and the unit's parent brigade.

I particularly like the subtle shadows which give this 2D concept just a touch of depth.

