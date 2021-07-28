Trending designs to inspire you
It's been three years since I left the Army, and I'm honored that units still ask me to design for them.
This piece is for the 6-54th SFAB HSC, a maintenance unit based in Illinois. The design is a classic crest combining a wrench & sword which represents both maintenance and the unit's parent brigade.
I particularly like the subtle shadows which give this 2D concept just a touch of depth.