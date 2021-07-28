Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antonio Hidalgo

Daily Logo Challenge 26 - 50

Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo
Daily Logo Challenge 26 - 50 illustration dailylogochallenge minimal logo icon flat illustrator design
The second half of my previous post with the daily logo challenge. This is a collage of the last 25 days.

If you are interested in the challenge, check it out here https://dailylogochallenge.com/

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo

