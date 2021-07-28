Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antonio Hidalgo

Daily Logo Challenge 1-25

Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge 1-25 illustration dailylogochallenge minimal logo icon flat illustrator design
Download color palette

I participated in the Daily Logo Challenge. It was a fun and challenging thing to do, and I learned and improved a lot from it. Here is a collagen of the first 25 days of the challenge.

If you're interested in the challenge, check it out here https://dailylogochallenge.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Antonio Hidalgo
Antonio Hidalgo

More by Antonio Hidalgo

View profile
    • Like