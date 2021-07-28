Daily Logo Challenge 1-25

Trending designs to inspire you
I participated in the Daily Logo Challenge. It was a fun and challenging thing to do, and I learned and improved a lot from it. Here is a collagen of the first 25 days of the challenge.
If you're interested in the challenge, check it out here https://dailylogochallenge.com/