Educational App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? I am available for hire
hello.imran004@gmail.com
Hey, guys! Super excited.
Today I will share with you my new Educational platform
mobile app design. Hope you enjoyed it. ✌️
For quick inquiry feel free to add me on:
Skype | Instagram
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co