Careem Iconography in 3d

Careem Iconography in 3d logo branding figma vectary3d 3d illustration careem
Design exploration 3/10
“Good design is obvious. Great design is transparent.” –Joe Sparano Marketing Director at Zapier.

Worked with incredible detail on Careem logo and recreate in 3d while exploring Vectary 3d with Figma.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
