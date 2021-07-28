Wells Collins

Floorplay Wordmark

It was an honor to collaborate with Audrey Elise https://dribbble.com/audreyelise on this script wordmark for Floorplay: a boutique architectural design company that provides you one on one access to an architectural designer.

