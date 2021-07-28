DOLLY NOIRE - SION LOOKBOOK

The fanzine shows the range of products for the Dolly Noire's collection SION.

The concept combines analog photography, made by @badthrowup, and bold typography united into the collection's concept: a hyper-tecnologic and fully digitalized future.

Pages paper: Fedrigoni Acquerello - 100 gsm

Cover Paper: Fedrigoni Brussolin XT - 250 gsm

44 pages, 240 × 160 mm