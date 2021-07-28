Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DOLLY NOIRE - SION LOOKBOOK

DOLLY NOIRE - SION LOOKBOOK book design fanzine magazine ideas lookbook design analog photos editorial fanzine design magazine design fashion lookbook editorial design
The fanzine shows the range of products for the Dolly Noire's collection SION.
The concept combines analog photography, made by @badthrowup, and bold typography united into the collection's concept: a hyper-tecnologic and fully digitalized future.

Pages paper: Fedrigoni Acquerello - 100 gsm
Cover Paper: Fedrigoni Brussolin XT - 250 gsm

44 pages, 240 × 160 mm

