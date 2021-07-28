DOLLY NOIRE - SION LOOKBOOK

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The fanzine shows the range of products for the Dolly Noire's collection SION.
The concept combines analog photography, made by @badthrowup, and bold typography united into the collection's concept: a hyper-tecnologic and fully digitalized future.
Pages paper: Fedrigoni Acquerello - 100 gsm
Cover Paper: Fedrigoni Brussolin XT - 250 gsm
44 pages, 240 × 160 mm