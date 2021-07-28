Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Claudio&Claudio - Unused Logo food design brand ideas logo inspo colorful identity brand identity design logo ideas restaurant logo food logo logo inspiration logodesign logotype brand designer freelance brand designer restaurant branding brand identity branding
Unused identity for Claudio&Claudio, a pizza shot in Rome, Italy. The monogram consists of 2 Cs, representing the 2 Claudio's, while an & as the old logo. It also represents a small pizza dough (starting the process) and a pizza triangle (the end of the process).

