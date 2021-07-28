Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sri Ashwathi

LEARNING APP

Sri Ashwathi
Sri Ashwathi
  • Save
LEARNING APP visual designer ux research prototype wireframe learning and courses app mobile design skills online courses courses e-learning app figma design blue adobe xd ux ui
Download color palette

Hey folks!! Check this out!
I designed this learning app while taking up a challenge,hope you guys love my idea.
Hit "L" button and show me your love :)
Comment there you think i could improve and why you likes my design.
Reach out to me : sriashwathi1111@gmail.com

Sri Ashwathi
Sri Ashwathi

More by Sri Ashwathi

View profile
    • Like