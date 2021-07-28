Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motion icons - finance

Motion icons - finance motion icon motion animated gif loans balance transfer fintech totallymoney fintech icons icon
I love to explore using motion icons to visually show complex financial information. This set of three was used to visually show 'Balance transfer' and 'Paying off a loan'.

These are part of our CRM Product Marketing email hero's at TotallyMoney, hopefully we will use them for the website too in the future.

Programs used:
Illustration - AI
Animation - AE

