HYPERBEAM Release Show Poster

HYPERBEAM Release Show Poster band merch rainbow collage poster rva gig poster graphic design typography music richmond design
Hello dribbbologna eaters,

This is a gig poster for Big Fundamental’s album release show this Saturday.

Stu (who fronts and writes for BigFun) was such a great client — his initial ideas for HYPERBEAM were sort of specific, in a fun open-ended kind of way. It’s hard to explain. I can only say that the HYPERBEAM branding was super fun to do, and it was because we had a relationship built on trust, weirdness, and wanting to make something cool.

I’m sure I’ll share more on HYPERBEAM (vinyl! CDs!) soon. In the meantime I hope you’re doing okay over in your corner of the universe.

Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
