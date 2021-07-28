HYPERBEAM Release Show Poster

Hello dribbbologna eaters,

This is a gig poster for Big Fundamental’s album release show this Saturday.

Stu (who fronts and writes for BigFun) was such a great client — his initial ideas for HYPERBEAM were sort of specific, in a fun open-ended kind of way. It’s hard to explain. I can only say that the HYPERBEAM branding was super fun to do, and it was because we had a relationship built on trust, weirdness, and wanting to make something cool.

I’m sure I’ll share more on HYPERBEAM (vinyl! CDs!) soon. In the meantime I hope you’re doing okay over in your corner of the universe.

