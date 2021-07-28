Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
2020 KUCD Portfolio Review Social Media Graphics

2020 KUCD Portfolio Review Social Media Graphics instagram post custom lettering script texture vector illustration graphic design sans serif font advertisement graphic type hand lettering typography design
Hand lettered social media advertisement concept for the 29th Annual Nunzia Alagia 2020 KUCD Portfolio Review. Worked in collaboration with Gina Naseef (https://ginanaseef.com/) on this project with creative direction from Professor Denise Bosler PhD (https://www.bosler.com/).

