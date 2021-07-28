Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sebastian Chedal

Design Fundamentals

Sebastian Chedal
Sebastian Chedal
  • Save
Design Fundamentals fountaincity fountaincityblogs blog post fundamentals form illustration branding design
Download color palette

What makes a good design?

A design makes how to use, perceive, and understand a product or service obvious. A good design explains its function.

Read more about design fundamentals in our latest blog post: https://lnkd.in/gRSTEDM

Sebastian Chedal
Sebastian Chedal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sebastian Chedal

View profile
    • Like