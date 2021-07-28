Trending designs to inspire you
Here's another sneak peak of the project “Fakes? No, thanks!”. 👀
It is the winning project of the Edukaton contest that took place in 2018 in Warsaw, Poland. Together with the Demagog.org.pl team, we designed an interactive game that teaches how to recognize fake news. The live project can be seen at https://fakesnothanks.pl (in English) or https://fajniezewiesz.pl (in Polish).
Full case study available here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/114439877/Fakes-No-thanks
Copyrights:
3D shapes made by Joseph Angelo Today (Shapefest)
3D hands made by ThreeDee (Handz)
3D Color icons made by Freepik (Flaticon)