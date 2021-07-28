I got my peaches out in Georgia Pattern Illustration (Wallpaper)

"You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's still going to be somebody who hates peaches." — Dita Von Teese

A fruitful pattern series, focusing on various fruits. This peach pattern was completed within Procreate. Inspired to be creating a new iPad wallpaper every month.

Colors used: Orange, Brown, Beige, White & Green.

Tools used: Procreate.

Hope you enjoy the adventure and experimentation of our design work 🌍