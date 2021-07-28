Graphic Designers SA

I got my peaches out in Georgia Pattern Illustration (Wallpaper)

I got my peaches out in Georgia Pattern Illustration (Wallpaper) drawing procreate draw print designinspiration designer creative dribbble orange fruit pattern illustrator graphic branding vector design illustration wallpaper peaches peach
"You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's still going to be somebody who hates peaches." — Dita Von Teese

A fruitful pattern series, focusing on various fruits. This peach pattern was completed within Procreate. Inspired to be creating a new iPad wallpaper every month.

Colors used: Orange, Brown, Beige, White & Green.

Tools used: Procreate.

Hope you enjoy the adventure and experimentation of our design work 🌍

