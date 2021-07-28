Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flyer Design

Flyer Design
This is a flyer design for a Coffee beans supplying company.
-Size : 8.5x11 in
-Working file : Adobe Illustrator
-Resolution : 300dpi
-Color mode : CMYK
**Need a flyer? Then contact me.

