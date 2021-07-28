Quantum & Time - Time Travel App

Trending designs to inspire you
After watching Sisyphus: The Myth, I started to think “What if there were no war to begin with, and Han Taesul managed to sell his invention as a time travel business?”
Then I made this project as a UX case study. Please kindly check the full project on my Behance and leave your feedback ❤️