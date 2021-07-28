Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PowerUp Richmond County Schools

PowerUp Richmond County Schools school logo logo powerup school system augusta
PowerUp is Richmond County School System's new initiative to get laptops or tablets into the hands of every student. Like many of the new things I'll be designing for the school system, this was a last-minute upgrade that was desperately needed for such a great program. The throwback 90's Nickelodeon vibes give me energy!

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
