Mimosa

Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
My first project in the Psychedelics space was a fun one. We worked alongside the team at Mimosa Therapeutics to deliver a logo that felt experiential and alive! I’m hopeful that the resurgence of psychedelics will have a net positive on our society and help individuals access better versions of themselves. Keep an eye out for these guys :)

