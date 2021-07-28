Trending designs to inspire you
My first project in the Psychedelics space was a fun one. We worked alongside the team at Mimosa Therapeutics to deliver a logo that felt experiential and alive! I’m hopeful that the resurgence of psychedelics will have a net positive on our society and help individuals access better versions of themselves. Keep an eye out for these guys :)