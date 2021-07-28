Trending designs to inspire you
The idea behind this branding concept was inspired by the mission and interdependent culture of The Church of WNY combined with the rich history of WNY and its deep roots in traditional church settings. Stained glass windows are prominent in many historical churches around the Western New York region. Conceptually, they also offer a wonderful springboard for a visual representation of The Church - where each unique, individual piece comes together to form a whole.