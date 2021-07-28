Chinmay Bhoir

A Landing Page Concept

Chinmay Bhoir
Chinmay Bhoir
  • Save
A Landing Page Concept home page landing page basic website design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!!
Here's my idea for a Landing page.
.
Photo by Balamurugan Anbazhagan from Pexels.
.
Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Chinmay Bhoir
Chinmay Bhoir

More by Chinmay Bhoir

View profile
    • Like