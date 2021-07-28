Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi

Redesign - Company Profile Abimanyu Travel

Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi
Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi
  • Save
Redesign - Company Profile Abimanyu Travel graphic design ui
Download color palette

this is the first web design i made using figma. I remade this design from the Abhimanyu Travel website. with several features such as homepage, how to order, promos, prices and schedules

if u figma user u can see this design
https://www.figma.com/file/YELkO7NyLM17X2je2hTQf8/Abimanyu-Travel?node-id=501%3A907

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi
Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi

More by Hadi Ikhwanul Fuadi

View profile
    • Like