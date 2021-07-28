Redesign - Company Profile Abimanyu Travel

this is the first web design i made using figma. I remade this design from the Abhimanyu Travel website. with several features such as homepage, how to order, promos, prices and schedules

if u figma user u can see this design

https://www.figma.com/file/YELkO7NyLM17X2je2hTQf8/Abimanyu-Travel?node-id=501%3A907