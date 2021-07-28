Be Fresh - Food Recipe Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
This is my project for a food website, with specially selected recipes suitable for every taste. I try to implement the content perfectly with a simple layout & user-friendly interface.
Let me know, what do you think? I'm happy to hear your feedback!
And don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thank you !!